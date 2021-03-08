GUARDIA CIVIL Launches A Campaign On TikTok To Encourage More Females To Join The Force



The Guardia Civil has launched a campaign on its TikTok profile, on Sunday, March 7, which will try to encourage more young women to join the force.

The campaign called ‘# ManyMás’ was run to tie in with International Women’s Day, which is celebrated this Monday, March 8, with a series of TikTok videos being published on the social media network, showing clips of various officers working in their respective units.

-- Advertisement --



The videos feature officers from throughout the full range of specialist services that the Guardia Civil offers, including Traffic, Maritime, Air Service, Seprona, or Criminalistics.

In just six months, the Guardia Civil’s TikTok profile has already accumulated an incredible 300,000 followers, and more than 3 million ‘likes’.

The name chosen for the campaign – ‘# ManyMás’ – is aimed at transmitting the message via this network to its users, who are on average between 16 and 24 years of age, as potential recruits, to show them that “there are no limitations or barriers to being a Guardia Civil”.

At present, there are more than 6,000 women at all levels of the Guardia Civil, across all the different fields, with four of them holding the rank of lieutenant colonel, the highest-ranking so far for a female officer.

In the last promotion or new Guardia Civil recruits that will leave Baeza and Valdemoro, 25 per cent of them are women, which is a record number.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardia Civil Launches Campaign On TikTok To Encourage Females To Join The Force”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.