Fun For The Family With ‘Julia’s Bubble’ In Torrevieja.

ON Sunday, April 4 at 6pm, the Torrevieja Auditorium welcomes a family show about the issue of bullying through the eyes of a girl – as the school theatre campaign continues.

Julia is a girl who hides inside a bubble of silence, who suffers because of how her classmates treat her at school. She feels different and she is treated in a way that she does not understand.

Julia spends her time dreaming and painting, and it is through the art of painting where she will find the way out. She knows that through her painting she will have the words she needs to set her free and find her place. Join her on this journey.

Tickets for the show cost €10 and can be purchased via www.bacantix.com – just search for Julia’s Bubble.

