New Zealand Rocked By Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake.

New Zealand has been rocked by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake off its east coast just days after a string of quakes in the same region sparked tsunami fears and mass evacuations.

A series of tremors were recorded on Tuesday morning just four days after two powerful earthquakes triggered evacuations along a 100-mile stretch of the country’s coast. The most significant was a quake with a 6.6 magnitude recorded at 7.36 am.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Instagram-‘Hope everyone is ok out there – especially on the east coast who would have felt the full force of that earthquake.’

More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on seismic monitor GeoNet, a few hundred described the shaking as ‘severe’ and 75 calling it ‘extreme’. There was no tsunami threat to Wellington and other regions, but civil defence authorities told people to stay away from beaches across New Zealand.

The 2.30 am quake, which came less than an hour after a 3.7-magnitude rumble in the same area, was measured at 110 miles from the city of Gisborn- aftershocks were still being recorded in the area.

Two more earthquakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.2 struck the Kermadec Islands off New Zealand on Saturday, March 6 after a tsunami warning was issued for as far away as Hawaii, which is more than 7,500 kilometres away, on Friday following four massive tremors

