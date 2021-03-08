AFC Fylde Player Luke Bennett Dies Aged 17 Following Tragic Accident.

AFC FYLDE academy star Luke Bennett has tragically died in a freak accident when the 17-year-old is believed to have touched an overhead electrical line with a metal pole while trying to retrieve a ball on Saturday, March 6.

A police investigation is now underway after emergency services responded to reports of a child being seriously injured on Runshaw Hall Lane in Euxton. Police, paramedics and fire service attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

AFC Fylde, who currently play in the National League North at Mill Farm in Wesham, said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we must share the tragic news that AFC Fylde youth player Luke Bennett has passed away at the age of 17.

“Learning the news on Saturday evening has left us absolutely devastated and heartbroken. All our love goes out to Luke’s family and friends at this cruel and difficult time.

“Above all, Luke was a kind, popular young man who was much loved by his teammates and coaches. He was somebody who could instantly light up a room with his bubbly personality. Then, on the field, he was a naturally gifted footballer who excelled every time he represented AFC Fylde.

“The pain of Luke’s sudden and untimely passing will be felt by our football club, supporters and all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, ‘Lukey B’. The memory of you will always be in our hearts.”

