Suspect In Triple Murder Case Dies After Shootout With Police.

A MURDER suspect, who was said to have killed three people in Ohio and Cincinnati, has died after a March 1, following a shootout with Detroit police outside a motel. He later died in hospital on Friday, March 5, according to Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood today (March 7).

55-year-old Chandra Moore had an arrest warrant issued on him by the Cincinnati police after he was named as the main suspect following the shooting of five people. The shooting, which was the first mass shooting in Ohio and Cincinnati in 2021, killed Moore’s wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and two others, Wagoner’s brother Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35, on February 28.

As reported by the Detroit Free Press, after the Cincinnati shootings, Moore drove to Detroit and stayed at Rivertown Inn & Suites on Jefferson Avenue.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that the Police Department learned of his location and waited until Moore exited the building to take action.

Craig said that Moore left the motel building about 9.50am (local time) and walked toward his car, however, Moore spotted the police and unsuccessfully fired shots at the officers.

Officers returned fire and Moore was hit. He was transferred to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting. No officers were injured.

According to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department, Moore also injured a 17-year-old man and a 51-year-old man.

Detroit and Cincinnati police officials have not said why Moore fled to Detroit.

