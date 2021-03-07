Prawns on the menu again

AFTER four weeks of biological standstill, the province’s fishing fleets can again bring in shellfish catches.

The obligatory recovery period, which affected all of Andalucia’s Mediterranean ports, involved 82 boats and 410 crew members, of whom 150 – including boat-owners and crews – were based in Almeria province.

The end of the obligatory close season was hardly noticeable during the first three days, owing to bad weather that kept boats in port.

But at last the local fishing sector is landing the prawns and crayfish that, once auctioned at harbourside fish markets, are once again on the menu at the province’s bars and restaurants.

