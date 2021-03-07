NIGEL FARAGE Quits Politics After 30 Years In The Spotlight



Nigel Farage – the man formally credited with convincing prime minister David Cameron, in 2016, to hold the landmark EU referendum, and the former leader of the UK Independence Party – in an interview with the Telegraph’s ‘Choppers Politics’ podcast has announced he is quitting politics for good, to be replaced at the head of UKIP by Richard Tice.

He said: “There is no going back, Brexit is done. That won’t be reversed. I know I’ve come back once or twice when people thought I’d gone, but this is it. It’s done. It’s over. Now’s the moment for me to say I’ve knocked on my last door. I’m going to step down as the leader of Reform UK”

