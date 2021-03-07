NIGEL FARAGE Quits Politics After 30 Years In The Spotlight
Nigel Farage – the man formally credited with convincing prime minister David Cameron, in 2016, to hold the landmark EU referendum, and the former leader of the UK Independence Party – in an interview with the Telegraph’s ‘Choppers Politics’ podcast has announced he is quitting politics for good, to be replaced at the head of UKIP by Richard Tice.
He said: “There is no going back, Brexit is done. That won’t be reversed. I know I’ve come back once or twice when people thought I’d gone, but this is it. It’s done. It’s over. Now’s the moment for me to say I’ve knocked on my last door. I’m going to step down as the leader of Reform UK”
Adding, “I’ll have no executive position at all. I’m quite happy to have an honorary one, but party politics, campaigning, being involved in elections, that is now over for me because I’ve achieved the one thing I set out to do: to achieve the independence of the UK”.
Mr Farage made a similar claim after the Brexit referendum in 2016, famously saying, “I want my life back”, only to launch the Brexit Party two years later, but this time he says his decision is definite, “With the May elections now looming, I intend to stand aside as leader of Reform UK and relinquish any executive power within the party”.
He continued, “I am delighted to take up a position as Honorary President and will leave Reform UK in the capable hands of Richard Tice, who so ably assisted me in the construction and the running of the Brexit Party. Reform will need to democratise itself and set up a national structure. It is no easy task and I wish Richard well in this huge endeavour”.
