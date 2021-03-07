THE UK government has announced new details over the new permits required to travel abroad.

The government has released new details over the new UK travel permits before they come in to force for those who want to travel internationally.

International travel is currently only allowed for specific reasons, including work, some types of family emergencies, and medical treatment.

-- Advertisement --



The new “Declaration to Travel” document, which comes in to force from tomorrow, will see travellers asked for their their personal details including their address, passport number and destination, and requires them to tick a box to indicate their claimed reason to travel.

The move will see anyone trying to travel internationally without a completed form committing a criminal offence.

Train operators, airlines and ferry companies will be required to check that passengers have a valid reason to travel.

The government said: “You may carry evidence to support your reason to travel.”

Priti Patel told parliament the Declaration to Travel was “a necessary step to protect the public and our world-class vaccination programme.”

At present all holidays, either nationally or abroad, are illegal, with the government saying the earliest date for going abroad from England for holidays is May 17.

The news comes after Cyprus announcing it will open its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from 1 May, with other countries expected to make similar announcements.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Details Emerge over UK Travel Permits”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.