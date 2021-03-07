Austria Suspends AstraZeneca Batch Following Death

AUSTRIA has suspended offering vaccinations of an AstraZeneca batch following a death.

The news has seen Austria suspend giving the AstraZeneca jab after the death of one person who had received the vaccine.

According to Austrian authorities, “the Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl.

The report said one 49-year-old woman had died as a result of severe coagulation disorders after receiving the jab, while a 35-year-old woman had developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering.

The BASG said: “Currently there is no evidence of a causal relationship with the vaccination

“As a precautionary measure, the remaining stocks of the affected vaccine batch are no longer being issued or vaccinated.”

AstraZeneca told press: “All of these evaluations have concluded that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 19 vaccine is safe and effective.”

In Spain, the AstraZeneca vaccine is currently only offered to those aged under 55 after concerns over its possible lack of effectiveness.

The BASG said they are now investigating and are not offering the vaccine while it looks into the news.

