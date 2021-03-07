Actor Laurence Fox To Run For Mayor Of London

ACTOR Laurence Fox Says He Is Going To Run For The Role Of Mayor Of London



Laurence Fox, the outspoken actor-turned-activist has announced today (Saturday 6) that he is standing for the position of Mayor of London, as the leader of the “anti-woke” Reclaim Party.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Mr Fox said, “The UK tax burden is at its highest level for 50 years. We have to get it under control. That’s why I am standing for London mayor. With almost all older and vulnerable people having got their jab, I want the lockdown lifted straight away”