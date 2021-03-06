Queen’s Commonwealth Day address To Be Broadcast Hours Before Meghan And Harry Oprah Interview.

The Queen’s Commonwealth TV special will air on Sunday night just hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s Oprah interview is aired in the US. The annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey has been cancelled this year for the first time in nearly half a century due to the pandemic.

However, the Queen, along with other senior members of the Royal family, will share her annual message in a one-off BBC show on Sunday at 5 pm. Buckingham Palace, which is said to be bracing itself for dramatic revelations from the Sussexes, said the programme will pay tribute to the way in which communities across the “family of nations” have “come together.”

On Sunday, March 7, ahead of Harry and Meghan’s ‘nothing off limits’ sit-down, senior royals will appear on television to celebrate Commonwealth Day – the focus of which will be the global health crisis. It will be pre-recorded at Windsor Castle then broadcast as part of the programme ‘A Celebration for Commonwealth Day,’ on BBC One.

The Queen will be joined by other senior royals, including Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge – a stark difference from last year’s public appearance which featured just Harry and Meghan.

In a new trailer released on Friday, ahead of the interview, the Duchess of Sussex said it is “liberating” to be able to “speak for herself” in a new trailer of the tell-all interview.

She also tells how she struggled transitioning from an independent life to one within the “construct” of the Royal Family. The Queen, in an audio message, will pay tribute to the way in which communities across the “family of nations” have “come together” in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to CBS, “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” a statement from the network says.

The 2021 theme is “Delivering a Common Future’” – aiming to highlight how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are “innovating, connecting and transforming” to help achieve some of their biggest goals.

Buckingham Palace has said the programme will also celebrate “Her Majesty’s lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth.”

