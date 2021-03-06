Pablo Carreño Busta Will Play In Andalucía Open 2021 At Marbella’s Puente Romano

Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta, the current world No16 ranked tennis player, has confirmed his participation in the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open 2021, being staged at the Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella, Málaga.

The Gijón – born player appeared previously in the same Marbella location back in 2018, when, with Feliciano López, he won an important point for Spain in their Davis Cup tie with Great Britain.

Other big names already confirmed for the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open 2021 tournament are Andrey Rublev, Stan Wawrinka, and Málaga’s Alejandro Davidovich.

The player said, “I am very happy to be able to return to Marbella. The last time I played there was in 2018, the Davis Cup with Spain, precisely in the same facilities. It was a weekend of which I have very good memories”.

To date, he is the highest-ranking Spaniard taking part, making him one of the favourites to win his first title of the European tour on clay.

“It is a great opportunity to start the European clay-court tour at home and supported by our audience that helps us so much on the court, we miss it a lot, so it is appreciated the effort involved in carrying out new tournaments with the current situation,” he said. Pablo Carreño got into the world top 10 at the end of 2017 after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open, his best-ever Grand Slam achievement, which he did again in 2020 once again at Flushing Meadows, having won, to date, four individual ATP titles, and four in the doubles category, as well, of course, as winning the Davis Cup in 2019 with Spain.

El jugador español @pablocarreno91 🇪🇸, actual número 16 del mundo, confirma su participación en el AnyTech365 Andalucía Open 2021.

📰 https://t.co/PZrVf99bQU#andaluciaopen pic.twitter.com/dWkM6PsH1B — AnyTech365 Andalucía Open (@AndaluciaOpen) March 4, 2021

