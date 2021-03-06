Ambulance Driver Slits Nurse’s Throat In Spain’s Asturias

AN OFF-DUTY ambulance driver slits a nurse’s throat with a knife in a hospital in Spain’s Asturias

An off-duty worker cut the throat of a colleague on Saturday afternoon, March 6 at the Prince of Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares, a spokesman for the Higher Police Headquarters informed Spanish daily Europa Press.

The attack occurred shortly before 2:30pm when the off-duty ambulance driver entered the hospital and used a knife to slit the throat of a nurse. According to Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the nurse sadly died at the scene and support has been offered to the other hospital staff.

According to reports, the driver put on his uniform and went to the hospital despite being on annual leave. He went directly to the emergency room where he struggled with his victim, a 42-year-old Spanish man, before severing his neck.

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and is being treated at the police station by the Madrid Community Emergency Medical Service (Summa) for a deep cut to his leg. Officers are currently at the hospital trying to establish the motive for the murder.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for further updates.

