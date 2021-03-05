PRINCE PHILIP has been released from St Bartholomew’s Hospital and has been moved to recuperate after heart surgery.

The news has seen Prince Philip released following recent heart surgery and transferred to another hospital to recuperate.

Buckingham Palace said: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

-- Advertisement --



“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.’’

A Royal spokesperson confirmed at 9:30am on Thursday, March 4 Prince Philip had undergone a “successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.”

The Duke of Edinburgh had the surgery after being transferred from the King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s on Monday, March 1 after a fourteen-day stay.

The royal, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to hospital in February after falling ill at Windsor Castle.

At the time, the Palace insisted that he was admitted as a “precautionary measure” but they confirmed after a few days that he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for a period of “rest and observation.”

The Queen is said to be finding the separation difficult, and since she is unable to visit him she has already gone more than three weeks without seeing her elderly husband.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Philip Released After Heart Surgery”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.