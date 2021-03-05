MARTIN BASHIR Won’t Face Criminal Investigation Over Documents Relating To His Princess Diana Interview



Martin Bashir was the journalist who in 1995 famously interviewed Princess Diana for the BBC’s Panorama programme, one year before she got divorced from Prince Charles.

There had been allegations that Bashir forged some bank statements to falsely show payments had been made to members of royal staff in exchange for information about the Princess, in order to secure the interview, and the Met Police had been conducting an investigation.

-- Advertisement --



Alex Murray, the Metropolitan Police commander, said the allegations had been “carefully assessed by specialist detectives”, and that “they obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service”.

He added, “Following this detailed assessment, and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken. In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it”.

A note written by Diana was found last November by the BBC after they had initially denied posessing it, in which the Princess stated that false bank statements had no role in her decision to speak on camera to Martin Bashir.

Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, said that he had been shown the documents and went on to connect his sister with Bashir, something the earl says he would not have done had he not been misled, while Earl Spencer’s head of security, Alan Waller, claims he was the subject of the false documents and so made a formal complaint to the force.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Martin Bashir Won’t Face Criminal Investigation Over Documents Relating To Diana Interview”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.