FATHER cuts off daughter’s head and carries the severed head through the streets because he did not like her boyfriend.

In a horrific crime the father was seen by witnesses wandering through the streets as he carried the decapitated head of his 17-year-old daughter. The father-of-four had attacked and murdered his daughter over the fact that he did not approve of her boyfriend.

Local residents of the Pandetara, Uttar Pradesh village in India spotted the father, walking along carrying the severed head as he headed for the police station to admit to the honour killing.

The father named Sarvesh Kumar, was recorded on film as he was searched. When questioned by police who asked him what his name was, who did the head belong to and where did it come from, he admitted to the honour killing of his daughter.

According to NDTV, the father admitted that he had beheaded his daughter using a “sharp object” over her relationship with her boyfriend.

Kumar said, ‘I did it. There was no one else. I closed the latch and did it. The body is in the room’.

The father went on to claim that he also would have killed the boyfriend. Luckily for the boyfriend though the father had not been able to find him.

Police later found the body of his daughter and he has been taken into custody and arrested. The police also arrested his wife.

According to local media reports a police officer who had to carry the head has been suspended over the allegation that he carried it “inappropriately”.

