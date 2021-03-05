Barcelona to Hold Clinical Trial Concert with 5000 People without Social Distancing

BARCELONA is set to hold a clinical trial concert with 5000 people, all without social distancing.

Many may consider the thought of a concert with 5000 people scary, but the idea will be trialled on March 27. Barcelona will welcome 5000 people to the Palau Sant Jordi for a concert of the Love Of Lesbian group.

During the concert there will be none of the normal COVID 19 prevention measures as we know them, as social distancing will not be required. Concert goers will be required though to wear a FFP2 mask and undergo certain requirements before the concert.

A series of preliminary checks will be carried out and this will include an antigen test and also a temperature check before entering the concert. The announcement was made today Friday, March 5 at an event which was being held at Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic. The event was also attended by representatives of Health and Culture of the Generalitat, and Ada Colau the mayor.

A smaller trial concert took place last December at the Sala Apolo, this time with around 500 people in attendance.

It is hoped that the concert will allow new protocols to be established and used in the future at other concerts.

