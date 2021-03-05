Athletic Bilbao Beat Levante To Reach Copa Del Rey Final

ATHLETIC BILBAO Beat Levante To Reach The Copa Del Rey Final where they will play Barcelona

Levante UD football club hosted Athletic Bilbao this evening (Thursday 4), at the Estadi Ciutat de València, in a game that was one of the biggest in their history, the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Bilbao.

After a 2-1 victory tonight, making the final score 3-2 on aggregate, Athletic reached their second final this season, and will now meet Barcelona in the final in Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, on April 17.

The Basque side will play Real Sociedad in last season’s postponed Copa final on April 3 before taking on Barcelona, where Bilbao coach Marcelino Garcia, who won the 2019 Copa while in charge of Valencia, could complete a unique hat-trick of back-to-back cup triumphs.

As they had done in the first leg, Levante once again struck first blood in the second leg, albeit, against the run of play, when Roger Marti fired them ahead after 17 minutes with a close-range finish after some fine play by Jose Luis Morales in the buildup.

Raul Garcia then equalised from the penalty spot on the half-hour after being wrestled to the ground by Oscar Duarte when he appeared poised to tap in Inaki Williams’s cross.

The Basque side looked the more likely side in the second half but were unable to find the breakthrough in normal time, with the match needing 30 minutes of extra time before Berenguer’s long-range effort deflected off Nikola Vukcevic and flew into the net eight minutes from the end of the extra period.

