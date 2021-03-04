VELEZ-MALAGA announces the ‘Carlos Enrique Lopez Navarro’ awards that are linked to Holy Week.

The aim with award is to recognise the work of promoting one of Spain’s most renowned festivities, Easter.

The winners of the first edition, have been announced as the Youth Association La Troska and Radio Television Andaluza (RTVA). The ceremony for the awards will be held on March 21 in Axarquia at the holy week Museum, the “Museo de Semana Santa”.

-- Advertisement --



The awards will include two categories, one of which is for local individuals or groups, and the second category is for groups or individuals that are outside of the municipality.

The Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, has explained that with the award, “we want to publicly recognise the enormous work of promotion and dissemination of our Holy Week that López Navarro carried out as president of the Association of Brotherhoods and who was responsible for bringing the grandeur of the Veleña Holy Week to other places, to capitals such as Seville, Malaga and Granada”.

The award has been created by sculptor Israel Cornejo, who explained that “the figure of Carlos Enrique López Navarro is an icon and the person who laid the foundations of the Semana Santa Veleña as we know it today”. He also is expressed how grateful he was to have been chosen to sculpt the award.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Velez-Malaga Announces The ‘Carlos Enrique Lopez Navarro’ Awards”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.