Street markets reopen

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Street markets reopen
RASTRO: La Nucia’s popular reopens on Sunday Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

AS the Valencian Community’s “slow but sure” de-escalation begins, La Nucia and Benidorm are re-opening their street markets.

In La Nucia, the town hall’s Local Government Board okayed the Sunday Rastro (Flea market) after it had to cease trading during the January and February restrictions.

The concessionary that runs the market signed a Declaration of Responsibility last September, guaranteeing compliance with anti-Covid health and safety measures.

-- Advertisement --

This was still essential, La Nucia town hall pointed out, and the Policia Local and Proteccion Civil volunteers will be present each Sunday to ensure that the regulations are not flouted.

Benidorm’s municipal mercadillo held each Wednesday at the Mercasa site has now reopened, although with fewer stalls to comply with Covid regulations.

Market traders whose licences end with an even number were able to set up their stalls the first week, followed by those with odd numbers the following week.


They willl continue to alternate for as long as the regional government’s restrictions on visitor-capacity remain in place,the town hall confirmed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Street markets reopen.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleRoyal Yacht Of Saudi Arabia Docks In Málaga Port
Next articleAnimal charity warns easing GE livestock regulations will jeopardise ethical consumer choices
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here