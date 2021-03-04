Street markets reopen

AS the Valencian Community’s “slow but sure” de-escalation begins, La Nucia and Benidorm are re-opening their street markets.

In La Nucia, the town hall’s Local Government Board okayed the Sunday Rastro (Flea market) after it had to cease trading during the January and February restrictions.

The concessionary that runs the market signed a Declaration of Responsibility last September, guaranteeing compliance with anti-Covid health and safety measures.

This was still essential, La Nucia town hall pointed out, and the Policia Local and Proteccion Civil volunteers will be present each Sunday to ensure that the regulations are not flouted.

Benidorm’s municipal mercadillo held each Wednesday at the Mercasa site has now reopened, although with fewer stalls to comply with Covid regulations.

Market traders whose licences end with an even number were able to set up their stalls the first week, followed by those with odd numbers the following week.

They willl continue to alternate for as long as the regional government’s restrictions on visitor-capacity remain in place,the town hall confirmed.

