Spain to see its first electric car factory in a public-private consortium with SEAT-Volkswagen and Iberdrola.

THE Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, has announced the creation of the first electric car factory in Spain revealing the consortium is open to other partners.

During a speech at the 28th Federal Congress UGT-FICA, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism said the project aims to “transition towards the electric and connected vehicle” which she claims will guarantee that there are “the infrastructures and facilities necessary to manufacture autonomously and competitively”.

Maroto said the move is a government commitment to enable Spain to become a “leader in the automobile industry” at a global level, with a focus on sustainable mobility.

“We have worked together with three priorities: protecting the health of workers, protecting the productive fabric and employment and launching a Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan to promote a battery of investments,” she said.

The minister also spoke of a pact by the industry to diversify, balance and modernise the productive structure and promote strategic sectors.

For this, she said, the coalition government already has a “draft of the bases of the State Pact that must be approved by the High Level Industry Forum for submission to Congress.”

This is a “good moment”, she added, to approach a pact that will give “stability and reinforce productive capacities.”

