Royal Yacht Of Saudi Arabia Docks In Málaga Port

ROYAL Yacht Of Saudi Arabia, the Prince Abdulaziz, Docks In Málaga Port



The magnificent Prince Abdulaziz, the royal yacht of Saudi Arabia docked in the southern pier of Málaga port, just before midnight last night (Wednesday 3), after sailing from Gibraltar.

This is the Prince Abdulaziz‘s fourth visit to Málaga, and it is not known if any member of the Saudi royal family is on board, and it is thought that the State ship will remain in the port for at least one day, as reported by malagahoy.es.

This luxurious vessel is ranked number eight in the list of the largest private yachts in the world, being built in 1984 in the Danish shipyards Helsingor Vaerft. It underwent a reform in 2005, and then a second reform was carried out over an 11-month period in the Cartagena Navantia in 2018.

The Prince Abdulaziz holds the record as the largest yacht built in the entire 20th century, having the distinction of being the largest pleasure boat in the world, and was reported to have been built at a cost of around €450m, with its original design carried out by Maierform Maritime Technology, a German company, with its interiors being signed by David Hicks, the designer of private boats.

