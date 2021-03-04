Nerja branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer promotes outdoor activity.

NERJA branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer promotes outdoor activity with ‘healthy routes along the coastline’.

The town council is collaborating with the association to develop a series of routes which will be led by volunteers from the cancer charity.

Councilor Daniel Rivas and local coordinator of Social Action, Bernardo Cortés, explained that “this initiative launched by the Malaga Provincial Council and the provincial headquarters of the AECC aims to promote physical activity to the open air and healthy habits among our neighbours in a privileged environment by the sea”.

The routes will be developed in groups of six people, with all the hygienic-sanitary safety measures in place.

The itinerary will depend on the physical capabilities of those taking part, and will include the beaches of El Playazo, Chucho, Torrecilla, and Burriana, as well as the centre of the municipality and the Balcón de Europa and Maro.

Anybody interested in taking part is asked to call the Spanish Association Against Cancer on 654 740 993.

