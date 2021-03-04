Dedicated volunteers

THE Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula visited the headquarters of the local Civil Protection unit to thank the 46 volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping in the fight against Covid-19. During 2020, the team put in 4,446 hours delivering food, helping the elderly and taking supplies to health centres.

Floral Art

FOR the first time since the pandemic started, the Estepona Floral Art Club will hold a Zoom demonstration at 2pm on Tuesday March 16 with a display from Gill Mc Gregor a qualified teacher of floral design who has performed over 1,000 Floral Art Demonstration. For more information email jcartercoyne@gmail.com.

Escape room

TO celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Cartama Council, has organised a Virtual Escape Room, entitled Women in Time and participants will have to travel back in time and overcome different tests to discover great achievements made by important women. In order to take part, those interested should visit www.lamujercartama.es.

Vaccination rule

IN order to become eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccination in Marbella, residents will need to register online at the Marbella Council website supplying certain information which will allow for the production of a certificate of registration which may then be used to enrol for inoculation at a local health centre.

New road

IN principle approval has been given by the Benalmadena Council to a detailed study which will in the long term allow for the creation of a new bypass in Benalmadena Pueblo allowing for two-way traffic which will help to decongest the high levels of traffic on the Calle Fuentezuela.

Easier access

TORREMOLINOS Council has unveiled an ambitious project that includes the installation of a panoramic lift and a walkway to connect the Battery Park with Avenida Carlota Alessandri that will access one of the most important green enclaves of the municipality. 80 per cent of the cost will be financed by the European Union.

