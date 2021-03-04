Junta takes steps to increase authority of teachers in Andalucia

A LAW to recognise the authority of teachers in Andalucia has taken a step towards approval after passing the first debate in Parliament.

The new law, which is the project of the Councillor of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, aims to reinforce the figure of teachers as an essential figure of the Andalucia education system.

Imbroda has said that teaching staff are a “sacred and key element on which to base the much-needed transformation of the education system in Andalucia”.

He said that the aim of the bill is to ensure a proper climate of coexistence in schools while guaranteeing the students’ right to their education.

He also pointed out that nowadays, unfortunately, teachers have gone from being an unquestionable figure to being constantly discredited and questioned in each of their decisions, which puts their authority in question.

In the 2018/19 academic year, he said, there were more than 12,600 physical attacks on education staff.

The Junta de Andalucia Council for Education and Sports reports that there are 34,000 situations, including attacks, insults and humiliation of teachers every year in state schools in Andalucia, which are seriously affecting coexistence. This means that on average, 30 per cent of teachers suffer an attack of some kind which affects their work and well-being.

Imbroda said he didn’t want to be an alarmist, but pointed out it would be hypocritical to deny that attacks on teachers have grown significantly in the last decade.

The essential components of this new law, are the presumption of veracity for both teachers, headmasters and other members of the governing bodies at schools, the right to legal assistance or creation of a system for setting rules and disciplinary measures.

It also aims to promote safety and greater social appreciation of teachers’ work.

