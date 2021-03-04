MABS Cancer Support is there to anyone who needs help as a result of a cancer diagnosis, whether for themselves, a spouse or a partner.

Owing to the restrictions over the past year, it has not been possible to hold any fundraising events, which make up an important percentage of MABS’ income.

Despite the difficulties, MABS is still offering help, support and assistance to those in need but the charity needs your donations more than ever.

-- Advertisement --



Just 1€ a week – less than the price of a coffee – can make all the difference, so please help MABS continue to help them.

Donation details for this campaign can be found on the www.mabscancerfoundation.com website along with contact numbers of the Cancer Helplines across the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Help MABS with €1 a week.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.