Help MABS with €1 a week

By
Linda Hall
-
0
MABS CAMPAIGN: A weekly €1 will help MABS to offer help, support and assistance Photo credit: MABS

MABS Cancer Support is there to anyone who needs help as a result of a cancer diagnosis, whether for themselves, a spouse or a partner.

Owing to the restrictions over the past year, it has not been possible to hold any fundraising events, which make up an important percentage of MABS’ income.

Despite the difficulties, MABS is still offering help, support and assistance to those in need but the charity needs your donations more than ever.

Just 1€ a week – less than the price of a coffee – can make all the difference, so please help MABS continue to help them.

Donation details for this campaign can be found on the www.mabscancerfoundation.com  website along with contact numbers of the Cancer Helplines across the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Help MABS with €1 a week."






Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

