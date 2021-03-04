Fines of up to €500 for driving a vehicle without passing ITV test

THE Traffic Department can issue fines of up to €500 for a vehicle which has not passed its ITV even if it is parked.

The General Traffic Department (DGT) has confirmed that it will fine drivers whose vehicle has not passed its ITV (Technical Inspection of Vehicles, equivalent to MOT).

In the past months, due to the pandemic and its mobility restrictions, many people are using their vehicles less and may have forgotten about the ITV.

There is also a backlog caused by the first State of Alarm, during which ITV stations were closed, and drivers whose vehicles should have undergone the ITV test during lockdown have been given an extended deadline.

However, this may not get them out of being fined, even if they can prove they have got an appointment for the ITV. Some Guardia Civil officers from the Traffic Department may be understanding, but by law, they can fine you, although the fine can later be appealed.

What some drivers may be unaware of is the fact that you don’t have to be stopped while driving to get a fine.

Any registered vehicle in circulation must undergo the ITV test, so even if you’re not using it, if your ITV is out of date or you didn’t pass the test and have failed to get it checked again, you can be fined.

If a vehicle has not been taken for its ITV within the deadline, the fine is €200 (€100 if paid quickly)

Driving with a vehicle which got a negative result at the ITV, €500 fine.

Driving with a vehicle which got an unfavourable result at the ITV, €200 fine (€100 if paid quickly).

