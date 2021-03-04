Adapted beach facilities ito ensure the Nerja coastline can be enjoyed by all

Adapted beach facilities to ensure the Nerja coastline can be enjoyed by all.

TOILET modules are being upgraded on Nerja beaches, adapted for people with reduced mobility following an investment of almost €200,000.

Councillor for the Beaches, Mari Carmen López, explained: “The aim is to improve the quality of the services we offer to users who come to our beaches, a total of seven modules will be renovated on the El Playazo, Chucho, Salón, Calahonda and Maro beaches.

“In addition to renewing the image of the beaches, with a modern design and quality materials, all modules are adapted for people with reduced mobility. Their interior has better lighting and natural ventilation, as well as tiling, suspended toilets and provided with a changing table for babies. Some are also equipped with a shower.”

She added: “We at Nerja Council are going to continue working on this line, improving and modernising our beaches with the aim of offering the quality services that our neighbours and visitors deserve.”

