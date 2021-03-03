The Queen Stopped From Visiting Prince Philip By Covid Rules

THE QUEEN Stopped From Visiting Prince Philip By The Strict Covid Rules



Her Majesty the Queen is very unlikely to be allowed to visit her husband Prince Philip while he is in St Bartholomew’s hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, meaning she must wait until he is discharged and home again.

Aside from a handful of exceptional circumstances, including ‘end of life’ visitors are prohibited to visit patients at the hospital, but her majesty is updated about the Dule’s condition regularly, and it is also very well known that the Queen has always been reluctant to ever disrupt any vital work of hospitals, knowing how her mere presence would be an added pressure on the staff.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Monday that Prince Philip was being transferred to St Barts for continued treatment and for tests and observation over a pre-existing heart condition, saying that although he was responding well to his treatment and was ‘comfortable’, he would be staying until the end of the week probably.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “our first duty is to the patients we serve, and to maintain their safety at all times we need to control visiting. We are only allowing visitors in exceptional circumstances”.

Adding, “We understand that having a family member in hospital is distressing, and we work closely with relatives and friends to ease their concerns and find alternative ways of keeping in touch”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

