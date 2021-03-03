Malaga Man Arrested for Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend ‘Has Previous Record for Battery’

A MAN in Malaga arrested for beating up his 16-year-old ex girlfriend already had a record for assaulting another girlfriend.

According to police, the man was sentenced to community service last year after being convicted of slapping another ex girlfriend.

Officers from the police had been looking for the 26-year-old man after he was accused of beating up his 16-year-old girlfriend in Malaga before finding him several days later and arresting him.

The man had been wanted since he allegedly battered his girlfriend, leaving her lying in a ditch, after she ended their four-month relationship.

According to media reports, the man already has a criminal record.

According to police, the incident took place after the suspect saw the victim with a group of her friends in the La Pelusa area of Malaga and began to insult and threaten her.

He then reportedly took the girl’s mobile phone from her and walked away, before she followed him to try to get it back.

The man is said to have then beat her up in a tunnel in the El Palo area, even breaking a tree branch over the girl’s head, before eventually leaving her badly injured in a ditch.

The woman eventually managed to walk back to the road, where a stranger saw her and took her to the El Palo Local Police.

The young woman was immediately transferred to the Regional Hospital, where she was admitted for 24 hours, until she was discharged on Sunday night.

