Health bosses recommend taking paracetamol before getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

THE Ministry of Health now recommends taking one gram of paracetamol before receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine as well as taking the prescribed analgesic every six hours if minor side effects appear after the jab.

These adverse reactions are usually mild, of short duration and do not affect all vaccinated people, said the Ministry, while adding the use of paracetamol is not recommended in the case of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine due to a lack of laboratory data.

-- Advertisement --



The AstraZeneca vaccine is being used in Spain for the under 55s.

“There are frequent mild local and systemic reactions after vaccination. Doses of one gram of paracetamol can be used prior to vaccination, followed by one gram every six hours during the first 24 hours.

“This will significantly reduce local pain, low-grade fever, chills, muscle aches and pains, headaches and post-vaccination discomfort, without influencing the immune response,” said the Health Ministry in its fourth update of the vaccination strategy.

In its trials, AstraZeneca had already shown that “prophylactic acetaminophen improved tolerance without reducing immunogenicity”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Health bosses recommend taking paracetamol before AstraZeneca vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.