Dolly Parton Gets Her First Dose Of Moderna Vaccine She Helped Fund

DOLLY PARTON Gets Her First Dose Of Moderna Vaccine That She Helped Fund With Her $1m donation



Dolly Parton, the 75-year-old country music icon, announced on Tuesday (March 2), that she has received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, the research centre which early last year she donated $1million towards, for the development of the vaccine.

The singing legend took to Twitter, posting a video with Dolly saying, “Hey it’s me! I am finally going to get my vaccine, I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting a while and I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it. So I’m very happy to say I’m going to get my Moderna shot”.

‘She continued, “I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and get it to so I changed one of my songs to fit the occasion2, before changing the lyrics to one of her biggest hits, and singing, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate, Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead well that’s a bit too late”.

Dolly had initially said that even though her age made her eligible for the jab, she was reluctant to have it in case she was seen as taking advantage and jumping to the head of the queue simply because of the fact that she had donated to the vaccine being developed.

The jab was administered by Dr. Naji Abumrad, a physician and professor of surgery at the center who Parton befriended in October 2013 after he treated her following a car crash, and as he was about to jab her, Parton joked: ‘I hope you’ve been practicing”.

Afterwards, Dolly added, “I think we all want to get back to normal whatever that is and that would be a great shot in the arm wouldn’t it if we could get back to that”.

Signing off, “Anyhow I just wanted to encourage everyone because as soon as we get back to feeling better, the sooner we are gonna get back to being normal, so I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat go out there and get your shot”.

