Body of homeless illegal immigrant found in Las Palmas

THE body of a homeless illegal immigrant in his twenties was found in the street near the port in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

He had reportedly been sleeping rough for several weeks along with four other immigrants, although in recent days, he was only seen with one other person.

Local and National Police officers attended the scene after the body was found at around 9.30am yesterday, Tuesday, March 2.

Two ambulances also attended, but were not required as he had been dead for some time. His body shows signs of violence although it is not known yet it they were related to his death. His body has been transferred to Las Palmas Institute of Legal Medicine, while an investigation has been opened into his death, which may have been from natural causes.

Residents in the area do not report any noise, fighting or any other incident before the body was found at Calle Albareda 16.

When a nurse residing in the area got into her car, she saw the man and noticed his body was in a “strange position”, when he did not react to the noise of her car, she went to check on him and confirmed he was dead. She called the emergency services.

