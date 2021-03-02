Torrevieja Auditorium Introduces Ignatius Farray: ‘The Comedy That Saved My Life’.

IGNATIUS FARRAY arrives at the Torrevieja International Auditorium with his show ‘The Comedy That Saved My Life’, on Friday, April 30.

The show, which starts at 9pm, will heartily tell Farray’s experiences and opinions with the faith that laughter, sooner or later, will come!

With more than 12-years of performing stand-up comedy around Spain, Farray, in his own words, says that “this is the most genuine and truest form of comedy”, referring to revealing his own life on stage.

To experience this refreshingly honest and revealingly funny comedy show, get down to the Torrevieja Auditorium. The show is for 18’s and over and tickets cost €16 to €20, which can be purchased via www.bacantix.com – just search Ignatius Farray.

