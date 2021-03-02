The Voice’s Olly Murs Issues Statement After Manager Collapses At The Football Club He Co-Owns.

COGGESHALL TOWN Football Club co-owner and The Voice UK judge, Olly Murs, has issued a statement on behalf of the Isthmian North club after the first team manager collapsed.

Murs made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, March 1, revealing that manager Graeme Smith was currently in hospital.

In the statement, Murs said Smith is “stable” but the next few weeks are “critical in his recovery.”

A post from The Voice star read: “Regrettably, we are able to confirm the news that Graeme Smith was taken into hospital on Friday 26th February after collapsing at home.

“He is stable, however, the forthcoming weeks are critical in his recovery so we ask that you respect his family at this difficult time.

“Coggeshall’s players, staff and fans all send him our well wishes. Olly Murs – Co-owner, Coggeshall Town FC.”

Graeme Smith also acts as Chairman of the club as well as leading the first team. The team are currently in 11th position. In April 2016, Olly Murs began to play for Coggeshall Town.

Murs is a keen footballer himself and frequently appears on sport-based TV shows and radio stations such as Talksport, either during the promotion of his music or as a talking head giving his opinion on matches.

