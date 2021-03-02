Murcia Circus Theatre Presents ‘The Tale of Persepolis’.

THE Tale of Persepolis pays tribute to science fiction writers who, with their literary works, have questioned the status of women and their constant loss of rights.

The story begins when two girls, who live on different planets, find the ‘Persepolis’ book. Through their reading, the girls generate questions about the progression of women through history.

To tie-in with International Women’s Day, the girls begin a journey through history, space and time that will take them to a place where they can finally meet.

Offering a montage of extraordinary beauty and rhythm suitable for the avid gazes of family’s in the audience, the use of dance and cinema in the scene, reaches surprising results.

The show takes place on Sunday, March 7 at 12pm and tickets cost €5 via www.mgticket.com – just search The Tale of Persepolis.

