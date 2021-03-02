A MUM has reportedly been forced to feed her baby on the floor at Heathrow Airport after queues at arrivals reached seven hours.

Alice, 26, told one publication she waited from 6.30pm on Sunday to 1.30am on Monday to pass through border control with hundreds of other travellers at Heathrow.

The woman, who flew back from Vienna after a medical appointment, said: “I felt really unsafe. It was really disorganised.

“One mother had to feed her baby on the floor. It’s not humane.”

Aura Radu, 24, who arrived from Romania and waited six hours to pass through border control, told another publication: “There were passengers from red list countries and others who were not, all mixing together. It was complete chaos, an utter shambles.”

Border Force, the body in charge of processing passengers, has failed to meet its targets during the pandemic while passenger numbers dropped to record lows.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “When additional measures were implemented at the border, we were clear with the Government that they must support the Border Force to ensure appropriate numbers of officials are on duty to minimise queuing in the Immigration Hall.

“It is deeply regrettable that Border Force has been unable to provide adequate resourcing, despite our many attempts to highlight the implications of not doing so.

“Leaving arriving passengers to queue for hours is unreasonable and no airport has the space to hold arriving passengers in socially distanced queues for over four hours, as has been the case in recent weeks.

“While our teams are on hand to support Border Force, it is their and the Government’s responsibility to ensure that their processes are properly managed and efficiently carried out without impacting passenger welfare.”

Nick Jariwalla, director of Border Force at Heathrow said: “We are in a global health pandemic – it is illegal to go on holiday and people should only be travelling for very limited reasons.

“Unfortunately a large number of arrivals failed to purchase their mandatory testing packages for the second and eighth days of quarantine in the UK.”

