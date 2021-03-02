AS the Moroccan Government decided to cut contact with the German Embassy in Rabat due to its stance over occupation of the Western Sahara, the Palma Council is possibly courting controversy.

The Deputy Mayor for Sustainable Mobility of the Palma City Council, Francesc Dalmau and the Manager of the EMT transport company, Mateu Marcús, handed over on February 27 a Mercedes bus to the Association of Friends of the Sahrawi People of the Balearics.

According to the Palma Council, this loan has been made to coincide with the start of a humanitarian caravan which will take aid to the people in the disputed territory which celebrated its 45th Anniversary on the same date.

Also taking part in the caravan are a bus and a microbus donated by the COMAS company and all three vehicles will travel by sea to Alicante to join the drive to the refugee camps laden with medical equipment from Son Espases Hospital as well as sports and other equipment.

