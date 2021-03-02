Expats With Private Health Insurance WON’T Be Vaccinated in Spain

EXPATS with private health insurance will have to travel home as they WON’T get the Covid vaccination in Spain

The Andalucían Health Service (SAS) has indicated that any foreigners who aren’t registered on the public health system here in Spain will either have to travel to their home countries to get the Covid jab or ‘regularise their situation’ in Spain – in other words, apply for legal residency and thus become part of the Spanish public health system.

The SAS has confirmed that only foreigners who are ‘beneficiaries of the Spanish public health system’ will be included in the vaccination plan. Since the rollout is ‘managed by the public health system’ those with ‘private insurance will not be vaccinated’.

Councillor for Resident Foreigners of the Marbella City Council, Remedios Bocanegra, said that citizens of other countries who ‘are registered in the Spanish public health system’ will be able to access the Covid jab, such as workers and self-employed people ‘who are registered and contributing to Social Security.’

Regarding expats that are claiming their pension, the councillor advised that in order to be included as ‘beneficiaries of the Spanish public system’they need to present themselves to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and show their S1 form, proof of residency and passport. The SAS has issued for the same guidance for those carrying a European health card.

The SAS stressed that anyone living in Spain that has ‘their private health coverage with any company and who in no way can be part of public health’ will not be entitled to the vaccine, since private health insurers ‘do not cover’ the jab.

President of the Brexpats in Spain Association – which fights for the rights of British residents on the Costa del Sol – Anne Hernandez, has indicated that the British Embassy in Madrid told her that the Ministry of Health is working with private insurance companies to try and come to a resolution.

“Spain has promised to vaccinate all citizens and has to include the British with private insurance,” stressed Hernández, who added that there are residents who “are quite desperate and are not very happy.”

