Elche Welcomes A Wonderful Ecological Market.

ELCHE is set to host a market filled with organic and local products on March 6 in the FPA Mercé Rodoreda del Raval (Public Adult Education Centre).

-- Advertisement --



This ecological market, which is held on the first and third Saturday of each month, in the FPA Mercé Rodoreda del Raval (Public Adult Education Centre) in Elche, will no doubt be a MUST for foodies.

Offering an alternative space to promote local and responsible consumption of healthy food, this market will hopefully tickle the tastebuds of those able to attend.

Visitors will find fruit, vegetables, bread and pastries, olive oil, honeys, sweets, teas and infusions, wine, vegan food and many more products.

Now that the de-escalation of restrictions has begun in the Valencian Community, why not treat yourself to some tasty food and feast on local healthy produce.

To enjoy this market, get yourself down to Mercé Rodoreda Public Adult Education Centre in Elche. The event starts at 10am until 2pm, but make sure you arrive on time before the goodies are snapped up.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elche Welcomes A Wonderful Ecological Market”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.