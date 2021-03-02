Spain’s Almeria Provincial Council supports women’s mentoring program “Leading as a woman”.

The Provincial Council of Almeria has joined forces to promote the woman’s mentoring program “Leading as a woman”. The initiative will be promoted by the Foro Mujer y Sociedad and the aim is to provide Almeria women who are just beginning their careers with professional and personalised advice.

The program will promote the exchange of expertise between women in order to help them through the first stages of their careers. Mentoring practices will be used during the programme which will promote social and professional growth among the participants.

-- Advertisement --



The Deputy for Equality, Carmen Belén López met with representatives of the Women and Society Forum of Almeria to finalise details of the initiative which is set to begin this month. The program will begin with personal online sessions and is expected to carry on until next May.

López spoke of the project and explained how, “mentoring is a methodology that, through this project, will allow young women who are starting their professional careers to have experienced mentors who will help them in their professional and personal training. And this will be done always bearing in mind important values such as the spirit of collaboration, effort and the desire to improve in a continuous and reciprocal learning process”.

The initiative is also supported by the University of Almeria, CaixaBank and the Andalusian Institute for Women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria Provincial Council Supports Women’s Mentoring Program”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.