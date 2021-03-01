Velez-Malaga to reopen coastline, playgrounds and bio-healthy parks tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2.

THE municipality exited ‘extreme risk’ last week, and in light of the drop in incidence rate, the council has agreed to open areas which have been closed for almost a year.

Velez-Malaga remains in ‘high risk’ and as “such small steps” are being taken to return to some form of normality.

Deputy Mayor and Councillor of Beaches, Jesús Pérez Atencia; and councillor for Environment, Antonio Ariza, announced the move today.

They confirmed that environmental activities can be practiced in groups of up to 10 people indoors and 15 outdoors, and parks and gardens can be open, with activities of 10 people maximum.

Atencia said: “Playgrounds and bio-parks in Velez-Malaga will reopen on Tuesday, March 2. Of course all measures must be met in each of them, hygiene and social distancing, in addition to the use of masks”.

He stressed the importance of individual responsibility when visiting these public spaces “because the virus is still here, among us, and we can not lower our guard”.

Councillor Ariza added, indicated that “for almost a year since we began to take measures against this pandemic, we opted to preserve the health of our children taking a difficult decision, right for some and wrong for others, but time proved us right”.

“The health of our children has been paramount throughout the pandemic and will continue to take measures to fight against Covid; some decisions will be right and others not, but this virus has not come with an instruction manual, we have had to learn throughout this year.”

