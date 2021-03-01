Paul Lambert Leaves Ipswich Town By Mutual Consent

By
Chris King
-
0
Paul Lambert Leaves Ipswich Town By Mutual Consent
Paul Lambert Leaves Ipswich Town By Mutual Consent. image: wikimedia

PAUL LAMBERT Leaves Ipswich Town By Mutual Consent as a takeover closes in

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has left the club by mutual consent, after a meeting with club owner Marcus Evans, the businessman who bought the club in 2007. Stuart Taylor, his assistant, has also left the club.

-- Advertisement --

Lambert guided Ipswich to victory against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday 27, a result that leaves them eighth in League One and just two points off the playoffs, with a match in hand.

The Scot, who took over at Portman Road in October 2018, has reportedly had to operate under stringent constraints imposed by Marcus Evans, and allegedly their relationship was fraught with difficulty in recent months, leading Lambert to, by all accounts, question Evans’s interest in the club during a robust exchange between them at a meeting last Thursday.


Mr Evans issued a statement on Ipswich’s website, that said, “I have enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul in our time together and he has brought a lot of positive aspects to the club”.

It continued, “It has however become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities, and we agreed it was best for us to part company. I would like to wish both Paul and Stuart the best in the future”.


The Guardian reported that Evans is now close to selling the majority of his stake in Ipswich, believed to be led by a five-man consortium featuring three co-owners of the USL club Phoenix Rising, with Evans retaining a 5 per cent stake in the club.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Paul Lambert Leaves Ipswich Town By Mutual Consent”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMálaga Celebrates Andalucía Day By Planting More Than One Hundred Trees
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here