Paul Lambert Leaves Ipswich Town By Mutual Consent

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has left the club by mutual consent, after a meeting with club owner Marcus Evans, the businessman who bought the club in 2007. Stuart Taylor, his assistant, has also left the club.

Lambert guided Ipswich to victory against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday 27, a result that leaves them eighth in League One and just two points off the playoffs, with a match in hand.

The Scot, who took over at Portman Road in October 2018, has reportedly had to operate under stringent constraints imposed by Marcus Evans, and allegedly their relationship was fraught with difficulty in recent months, leading Lambert to, by all accounts, question Evans’s interest in the club during a robust exchange between them at a meeting last Thursday.

Mr Evans issued a statement on Ipswich’s website, that said, “I have enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul in our time together and he has brought a lot of positive aspects to the club”.

It continued, “It has however become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities, and we agreed it was best for us to part company. I would like to wish both Paul and Stuart the best in the future”.

The Guardian reported that Evans is now close to selling the majority of his stake in Ipswich, believed to be led by a five-man consortium featuring three co-owners of the USL club Phoenix Rising, with Evans retaining a 5 per cent stake in the club.

