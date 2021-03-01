Liverpool Could Be Lining Up Steven Gerrard to Replace Jurgen Klopp Despite Win Over Sheffield United.

LIVERPOOL got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, February 28 – ending a run of five Premier League games without a win and a four-game PL losing streak.

Two second-half goals did the damage with youngster Curtis Jones opening the scoring minutes into the second half and Roberto Firmino’s deflected strike off Kean Bryan clinching the win for the Merseyside side.

However, although the dismal run of form may have ended last night, rumours are still circulating about the possibility of current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp either being sacked or walking away from the job. These rumours have led to Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard, allegedly being lined up for the Anfield job.

As reported by the Mirror over the weekend, Jurgen Klopp is viewed as the outstanding candidate for the Germany job in the eyes of the German Football Association (DFB) and they are planning on making their approach soon. This has led to speculation the Gerrard is being lined up as a replacement.

Gerrard has done an excellent job at Rangers this season. They are currently top of the Scottish Premier League and have the title pretty much wrapped up. The team are also still in the Europa League where they next face Slavia Praha after beating Royal Antwerp 9-5 on aggregate in the last round.

Liverpool fans would be delighted to have their former captain in charge, however, they are likely to want Klopp to stay on until at least the end of the season as another Champions League triumph is still a realistic target.

