Finland Declares State Of Emergency Over Rising Covid Cases.

FINLAND HAS declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 infections, a step that would allow the Nordic country to close restaurants and bars and to impose other measures to halt the spread of the virus.

The decision comes as new variants contribute to a sharp rise in infections in the country, which has already closed its borders. The state of emergency would also allow the government to further shut schools and limit mobility between regions.

The government also announced on Feb 24 that it had instructed local authorities in areas with high infection rates, including the capital, to restrict public and private gatherings to six people. Controls on establishments such as gyms will also be tightened, while municipal buildings including swimming pools and museums have been closed in some areas since November.

“The government sees it necessary that we all have fewer contacts,” Prime Minster Sanna Marin told a news conference. “Everyone now has the opportunity to impact how the spring and summer will turn out. We directed a total of 20 million euros in coronavirus grants and support to culture and arts in the first supplementary budget of the year. Next, it’s naturally very important to support restaurant owners,” she said.

She added that the government will not have to run up additional debt in order to alleviate the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Several Finnish regions have reported a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections in the past two weeks, with outbreaks among skiers in Lapland and workers at shipping yards and construction sites.

Finland, among the European countries least affected by the virus so far, has recorded 58,064 cases and 742 deaths since the start of the pandemic with 210 people currently hospitalised.

