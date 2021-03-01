SPAIN’S central government is a PSOE-Unidas Podemos coalition that both insist is a solid partnership.

The public, witnessing public differences usually triggered by Unidas Podemos, think otherwise according to a DYM poll carried out for 20 Minutos.

-- Advertisement --



The Trans Law permitting “self-determination” of gender at 16, the Housing Law and Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias’ recent questioning of the “plenitude” of Spanish democracy have caused such tension between the two parties that 63.3 per cent believe the coalition is endangered.

Only 24.9 per cent interviewed by DYM believed that their differences did not threaten the smooth-running of the government.

The right and centre-right were the most pessimistic, the pollsters found, with 70 per considering that PSOE-Unidas Podemos relations could bring down the government.

Voters defining themselves as centre-left and left were hardly optimistic, as more than half felt the government’s future was at risk.

Only Unidas Podemos supporters believed that the run-ins did not weaken the alliance, with just 41.6 foreseeing a possible split while 53.9 per cent insisted there were no fissures in the alliance.

They echoed the official government line that differences and clashes were normal and even desirable in a coalition.

PSOE voters were less confident, as only 21.6 per cent believed that the skirmishing did not weaken the government, compared with 64.4 per cent who believed it could be compromised.

And 69 per cent of PSOE voters felt that Unidas Podemos was not a loyal partner to Pedro Sanchez, an opinion they shared with 69.3 per cent of all those interviewed.

All voters – except those from Unidas Podemos – disapproved of Iglesias’ recent support for the demonstrations in favour of the jailed rapper Pablo Hasel – with disapproval ranging from PSOE voters’ 80 per cent Vox’s 94.7 per cent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Break-up in sight for Spain’s coalition?.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.