The only course on the Costa del Sol for jet ski rescuers

ALERT to the rising use of jet skis off local beaches, the Fuengirola Council is to offer a two-day course on the management and maintenance of jet skis for rescue purposes.

The training is linked to the professional certificate MAPN0212 (handling of motor boats and jet skis for water rescue), specifically UF2534 (manoeuvring and navigation with boats and jet skis).

It will be managed by experts from the SSG Foundation and will take place at beaches in Fuengirola on April 3 and 4 combining virtual theoretical classes (12 hours) and practical classes (18 hours) so it is a very intensive and detailed course.

There will be the need for those applying to hold certain minimum qualifications for handling a jet ski without any restrictions and they will need to present a detailed CV which will be taken into consideration when inviting students onto the course.

Contents of the two-day course included safety in navigation with motor boats and jet skis for water rescue as well as manoeuvres and navigation, legislation applicable to navigation radio communications risk management and basic health interventions.

Those interested can now email their application to [email protected] and should be aware that there will be a cost that must be paid before the start of the virtual classes.

