Melilla Ferry Route Reopens

THE ferry route between Motril and Melilla is set to reopen.

The route, run by ferry company FRS, will reopen its Motril to Melilla services.

The news will see the company using its fast ferry, the Tarifa Jet, from Friday, March 5 when it begins operating again.

Services will take place on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays.

FRS began operating their route in July 2018 but had to suspend the service in March 2020 during the pandemic which stopped all passenger traffic in and out of the country.

The car ferry can carry 777 passengers and 175 vehicles, with a crossing time of four-and-a-half hours.

The sailing schedule will see the ferry leave Melilla on Fridays at 4pm and Mondays at 7.30am, while Motril departures take place on Fridays at 8.30am and Sundays at 6.30pm.

The news comes after foreign ministers of Spain and Morocco held a video conference to discuss strengthening of economic and other ties between the two countries.

The two ministers called for closer cooperation as strategic partners due to their close vicinity, opportunity for investment and the number of Moroccan citizens now settled in Spain.

Although they agreed that ‘excellent relations’ existed between the two countries, there are still political problems especially with regards to both Western Sahara and the Spanish enclaves within Morocco.

Currently the Spanish government does not comment on the activities of Morocco in Western Sahara which is disputed territory and was occupied by Spain until 1975 when it withdrew and Morocco took over 80 per cent of the land area.

