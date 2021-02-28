Málaga Province Among Highest Percentage Of Organ Donors In Spain

MÁLAGA Province Among The Highest Percentage Of Organ Donors In All Of Spain



Yesterday, Saturday 27, was ‘National Transplant Day’ in Spain, the day when the Spanish Ministry of Health and Families thanks all organ donors, and celebrates the collaboration of the associations of transplanted patients and the solidarity of their families, as reported by malaghoy.es.

Ministry statistics show that 91 per cent of families in Málaga province have participated in organ donation during 2020, with Andalucía, in general, having a statistic of 87 per cent, with the province of Huelva showing a figure of 93 per cent acceptance.

The national average interannual organ donation rate for the whole of Spain is 37.4 donors per million of population, whereas the autonomous community of Andalucía stands at 37.9 donors per million of population.

According to the Ministry, thanks to the measures put in place and the great collective effort caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020 there were 321 organ donors registered, of which 205 were also tissue donors, to which must be added 90 donors exclusively of tissues. The donation in asystole registered 92 donors, representing 29 per cent of organ donors.

Last year Andalucía registered 684 organ transplants, of which 417 were kidney transplants, 171 liver, 49 lungs, 32 heart, and 15 pancreases.

These figures show an increase in activity in vital transplantation modalities, such as heart and lung transplantation, which is highly commendable considering that the lung transplant team has had to reconcile this activity with first-line care tasks of patients with covid-19, says the Ministry.

For the first time, in 2020, all children on the waiting list were successfully transplanted, and, in addition, in the case of lung transplantation, the number of patients on the waiting list has fallen by about 26 per cent, from 65 to 48.

