Malaga Court Rules Fake Employment Company Must Pay Out €60,000

A COURT in Malaga has ruled a representative of a company must pay almost €60,000 for offering fake employment training courses.

The Malaga court found the man fraudulently received a subsidy for an employment course without ever offering it, fining the man nearly €60,000.

As well as forcing the man to hand over the money, the court also sentenced him to a year in prison.

The defendant managed a company which offered training and education courses and had applied for public funding to provide the course.

However the court found the application had been made, “with the company knowing it lacked at that time the necessary conditions to receive public aid as it did not have the necessary financial and technical capacity.”

The course, which the defendant “had no intention of taking,” was for Commercial Administration and promised to hire nine participating students, according to the ruling.

Months later, in 2011 the man was awarded the grant, which in total was 79,950 euros, in order to cover the costs of running the course.

The court found: “The course was not taught and the defendant, with the intention of making money, gained 75 percent of the amount of the subsidy with the consequent economic damage to the Junta de Andalucia, which had granted the subsidy.”

A judge found the man, “did not allocate the funds received to the activity for which they had been granted and once the term for the course in question has concluded,” he did not employ anyone.

As well as making the man pay €59,952.50, the court gave him a further fine of €1,080.

